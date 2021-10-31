Maecenas Trading 5.7% Lower Over Last Week (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. Maecenas has a total market cap of $348,695.76 and $557.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maecenas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Maecenas has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00048259 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.80 or 0.00224981 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00011731 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.30 or 0.00096591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Maecenas

ART is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

