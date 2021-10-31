MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

CIBC reissued their neutral rating on shares of MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a C$33.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MAG. National Bankshares raised their price target on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$22.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$28.44.

TSE MAG opened at C$24.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 328.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.71. MAG Silver has a one year low of C$17.88 and a one year high of C$31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 94.13 and a current ratio of 95.70.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 1.4100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 10,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.18, for a total transaction of C$260,757.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,854 shares in the company, valued at C$1,229,649.72.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

