Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) Short Interest Update

Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the September 30th total of 2,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Magellan Health by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Magellan Health by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Magellan Health by 319.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 53,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Health by 363.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 644,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,118,000 after purchasing an additional 505,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Magellan Health by 4,790.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MGLN traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $94.83. The company had a trading volume of 104,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,416. Magellan Health has a 52 week low of $70.95 and a 52 week high of $95.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.67 and its 200-day moving average is $94.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.84). Magellan Health had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Magellan Health will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

