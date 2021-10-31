Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Receives $26.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MX. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.

Magnachip Semiconductor stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.96. 262,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.69 million, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.36. Magnachip Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.22. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 13.75%. Equities research analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,972,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,044,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 16,562 shares during the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,683,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 75,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 12,334 shares during the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

