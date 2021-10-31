Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Receives $26.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on MX. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.
Magnachip Semiconductor stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.96. 262,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.69 million, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.36. Magnachip Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,972,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,044,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 16,562 shares during the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,683,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 75,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 12,334 shares during the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile
MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.
