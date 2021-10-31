Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magnite Inc. provides sell-side advertising platform. The company’s omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize across all auction types and formats including CTV, desktop display, video, audio and mobile. Magnite Inc., formerly known as the Rubicon Project Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Magnite in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Magnite in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $27.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Magnite has a 52-week low of $8.68 and a 52-week high of $64.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.33 and a beta of 2.27.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Magnite had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $114.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnite will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 3,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $91,080.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $169,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 264,897 shares in the company, valued at $8,956,167.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,672 shares of company stock worth $4,988,798. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Magnite by 100.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Magnite by 7.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Magnite by 1.4% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 55,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Magnite by 9.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Magnite by 10.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

