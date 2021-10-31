MahaDAO Price Hits $6.15 (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 31st. Over the last week, MahaDAO has traded up 28.3% against the U.S. dollar. One MahaDAO coin can currently be purchased for $6.15 or 0.00010116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MahaDAO has a market capitalization of $15.15 million and $3.45 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00069855 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.77 or 0.00073601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.39 or 0.00104218 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,862.37 or 1.00062343 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,220.53 or 0.06938873 BTC.

Virtue Poker (VPP) traded 87,218.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.49 or 0.00615686 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

MahaDAO Profile

MahaDAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 2,461,704 coins. MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MahaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MahaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

