MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,227,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391,598 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MannKind were worth $23,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MNKD. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in MannKind in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in MannKind in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in MannKind in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in MannKind in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 43.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MannKind alerts:

Shares of MannKind stock opened at $4.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.94. MannKind Co. has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.49.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $23.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MannKind Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MNKD shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of MannKind in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

MannKind Profile

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD).

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.