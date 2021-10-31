MANTRA DAO (OM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $11.13 Million

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. During the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000368 BTC on popular exchanges. MANTRA DAO has a market capitalization of $79.59 million and approximately $11.13 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00048655 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.32 or 0.00225856 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00011624 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.76 or 0.00096645 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004367 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Coin Profile

OM is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 355,327,969 coins. The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

MANTRA DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MANTRA DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MANTRA DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

