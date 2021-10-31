Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Stock Holdings Raised by Bleichroeder LP

Bleichroeder LP raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,062,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,590 shares during the period. Marinus Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 2.9% of Bleichroeder LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bleichroeder LP owned approximately 2.89% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals worth $19,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 6,962 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 15,593 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 16,213 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist boosted their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

Shares of MRNS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.50. The company had a trading volume of 147,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.42. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The company has a market capitalization of $422.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

