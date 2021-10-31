Mark William Lowdell Sells 2,357 Shares of INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Stock

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) insider Mark William Lowdell sold 2,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $47,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mark William Lowdell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 22nd, Mark William Lowdell sold 400 shares of INmune Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $8,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INMB opened at $18.39 on Friday. INmune Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $30.37. The company has a current ratio of 14.74, a quick ratio of 14.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $328.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 2.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.73.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts predict that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in INmune Bio by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in INmune Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in INmune Bio by 1,223.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in INmune Bio during the second quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in INmune Bio during the second quarter valued at about $185,000. 9.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INMB shares. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of INmune Bio from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of INmune Bio from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

