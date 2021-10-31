Marshall Wace LLP Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) by 245.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,247 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Caledonia Mining were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Caledonia Mining by 4.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 484,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after buying an additional 21,282 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Caledonia Mining in the first quarter valued at about $461,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining by 11.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 9,628 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining in the second quarter worth about $1,720,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining by 12.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CMCL opened at $12.39 on Friday. Caledonia Mining Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $18.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $29.98 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This is an increase from Caledonia Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%.

Caledonia Mining Profile

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

