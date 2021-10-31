Marshall Wace LLP Increases Stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,732 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,755,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $223,309,000 after acquiring an additional 14,362 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 44.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 887,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,823,000 after acquiring an additional 272,197 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 8.8% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 770,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,485,000 after acquiring an additional 62,215 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Wingstop by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 742,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,009,000 after buying an additional 64,904 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 615,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,032,000 after buying an additional 66,110 shares during the period.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on WING. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.61.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $172.47 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.47 and a fifty-two week high of $187.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.55, a P/E/G ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.73.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.38 million. Equities analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mahesh Sadarangani sold 849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.54, for a total value of $145,637.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.