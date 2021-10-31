Marshall Wace LLP Invests $1.31 Million in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 34,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.51% of Beam Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Beam Global by 14.0% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Beam Global in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Beam Global in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Beam Global by 13.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Beam Global by 49.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $36,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEEM opened at $31.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.89. Beam Global has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $75.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.74 million and a P/E ratio of -37.95.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Beam Global had a negative net margin of 91.34% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Beam Global will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BEEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Beam Global from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beam Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beam Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

Beam Global

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

