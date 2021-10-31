Marshall Wace LLP Invests $1.58 Million in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 349,543 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.05% of Transocean as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean stock opened at $3.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 3.65. Transocean Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $5.13.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.33 million. Transocean had a net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.