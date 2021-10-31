Marshall Wace LLP Raises Position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,588 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.09% of Steelcase worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCS. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 8,538,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,867,000 after purchasing an additional 896,438 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 193.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,262,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,163,000 after purchasing an additional 832,030 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 188.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,116,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,867,000 after purchasing an additional 728,757 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,482,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,840,000 after purchasing an additional 350,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,100,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,739,000 after buying an additional 311,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

SCS opened at $11.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average of $13.94. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 1.42. Steelcase Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $16.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.33 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.54%.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

