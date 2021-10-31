Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 296,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYRS. Altium Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,076,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after buying an additional 950,240 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,732,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 440.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 636,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 519,038 shares during the last quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC raised its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 3,139,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,486,000 after purchasing an additional 497,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 393.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 374,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 298,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SYRS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.57.

SYRS opened at $4.13 on Friday. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $15.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.17.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 442.40% and a negative return on equity of 82.58%. The company had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 million. As a group, analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

