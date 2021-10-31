Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Insider Sells $2,819,235.00 in Stock

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $2,819,235.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MAS stock opened at $65.55 on Friday. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $51.53 and a twelve month high of $68.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.11 and a 200 day moving average of $60.21.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.13%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Masco from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.21.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 8,366.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 64,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 192.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 507,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,888,000 after purchasing an additional 333,740 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 61,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 275,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,245,000 after purchasing an additional 14,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 1,370.5% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 329,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,719,000 after purchasing an additional 306,820 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

