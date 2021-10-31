Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Cut to $403.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $412.00 to $403.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.11% from the company’s current price.

MA has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.59.

MA opened at $335.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $349.60 and a 200-day moving average of $364.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.13. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.85, for a total value of $29,208,164.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,034,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,586,588,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 315,904 shares of company stock worth $114,951,877. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Amundi acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $1,498,387,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Mastercard by 22.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,282,516,000 after buying an additional 2,218,827 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mastercard by 8.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,519,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,594,026,000 after buying an additional 1,401,668 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 19.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,877,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,448,657,000 after buying an additional 1,109,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Mastercard by 173.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,689,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $616,684,000 after buying an additional 1,071,700 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

