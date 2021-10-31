Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Stock Rating Lowered by Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial cut shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Capital One Financial currently has $44.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $46.00. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Matador Resources from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Matador Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.36.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $41.85 on Thursday. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $47.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 4.51.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.23. Matador Resources had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $461.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 144.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.86%.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Craig N. Adams bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.33 per share, with a total value of $29,330.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,033.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $138,700 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.