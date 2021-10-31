McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.970-$3.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.27 billion-$6.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.30 billion.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $80.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.50. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $98.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.34 and its 200 day moving average is $86.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.00.

In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $31,850.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,264 shares of company stock valued at $524,386 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

