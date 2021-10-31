McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Stock Holdings Increased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 20.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 843,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,502,000 after buying an additional 143,116 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.8% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 784,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 145,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,741,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 68.6% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $80.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.36. The company has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.50. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $98.80.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $31,850.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,264 shares of company stock worth $524,386 in the last ninety days. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MKC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

