McDonald’s’ (MCD) Buy Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $255.00 price target on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus upped their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners upped their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $263.97.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $245.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $249.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.11.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 94.44% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 85.29%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

