Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.810-$1.850 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:MPW traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.33. 5,361,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,634,356. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.60 and a 200 day moving average of $20.83. Medical Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.49.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $390.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 71.34%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,501,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115,386 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.76% of Medical Properties Trust worth $90,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

