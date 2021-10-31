Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $24.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $21.50.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MPW. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $21.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.83. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 38.08%. The business had revenue of $390.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 71.34%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at $148,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,224,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,906,000 after acquiring an additional 230,887 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 27.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.0% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 18,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

