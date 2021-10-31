Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $309.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) will report $309.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Medpace’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $306.40 million and the highest is $310.90 million. Medpace posted sales of $259.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medpace will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $295.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 21.71%. Medpace’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MEDP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.90 price objective on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other news, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $178,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $100,102.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,157 shares of company stock valued at $9,137,527 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Medpace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $226.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.98. Medpace has a 52 week low of $108.98 and a 52 week high of $227.25.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

