Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $239.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Medpace Holdings, Inc. is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization which provides Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MEDP. Truist Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $167.90 target price on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist lifted their target price on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $226.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.85 and its 200-day moving average is $178.98. Medpace has a one year low of $108.98 and a one year high of $227.25.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $295.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.55 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 16.71%. Medpace’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 556 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $100,102.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.13, for a total value of $2,091,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,157 shares of company stock worth $9,137,527 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 927,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,823,000 after acquiring an additional 28,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,905,000 after acquiring an additional 19,371 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 642,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,472,000 after acquiring an additional 43,643 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 528,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Medpace by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,063,000 after purchasing an additional 24,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

