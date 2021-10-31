Mentor Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNTR) Short Interest Update

Mentor Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNTR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 41.5% from the September 30th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MNTR remained flat at $$0.09 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,955. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Mentor Capital has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.47.

Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Mentor Capital had a negative net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter.

Mentor Capital, Inc is an operating, acquisition, and investment, which engages in the investments in energy, mining and minerals, technology, consumer products, management services, manufacturing, medical marijuana, and cannabis sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cannabis and Medical Marijuana; Facilities Operations Related; and Corporate and Other.

