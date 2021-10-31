Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $469.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.13 million. Mercer International had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

NASDAQ MERC opened at $10.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $711.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.86. Mercer International has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Mercer International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Mercer International from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Mercer International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mercer International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

