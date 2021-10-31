Mercury General (MCY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $959.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.52 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.69%. On average, analysts expect Mercury General to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:MCY opened at $54.49 on Friday. Mercury General has a one year low of $40.10 and a one year high of $67.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.67%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mercury General stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

