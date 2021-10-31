Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.07-2.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.06-1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.Merit Medical Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.070-$2.220 EPS.

Shares of MMSI traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.26. 477,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,157. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Merit Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $48.58 and a twelve month high of $73.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $267.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.61 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.25.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director Jill Anderson sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $60,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 15,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $1,117,446.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,571 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Merit Medical Systems stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,956 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of Merit Medical Systems worth $15,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

