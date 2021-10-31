Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Director Sells $561,300.00 in Stock

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Director Peter L. Ax sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $561,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MTH opened at $108.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.73. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $120.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.53.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.80. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 18.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at about $367,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 24.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,924,000 after buying an additional 38,923 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at about $379,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 66.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 34.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

MTH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.38.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

