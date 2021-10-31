MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stock Holdings Lessened by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,340,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,908,698 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of MetLife worth $199,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the second quarter valued at $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 457.5% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 49.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 84.5% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MetLife stock opened at $62.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.80 and a 12 month high of $67.68. The stock has a market cap of $53.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. MetLife’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

MET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.23.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

