Metronome (MET) Market Cap Hits $68.88 Million

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 31st. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for about $5.63 or 0.00009306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metronome has a total market cap of $68.88 million and approximately $155,497.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Metronome has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00068785 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00074384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.02 or 0.00105853 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,472.10 or 0.99985233 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,186.78 or 0.06922475 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00022714 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,525,585 coins and its circulating supply is 12,239,211 coins. The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

