M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 31,303 Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 31,303 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,982,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Littelfuse as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.88, for a total value of $662,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gordon Hunter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.00, for a total value of $1,485,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,417 shares of company stock valued at $8,067,708 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LFUS. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of LFUS opened at $294.55 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.71 and a 12-month high of $304.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $279.65 and its 200 day moving average is $266.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.80. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

