M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $8.34 Million in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 694,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,339,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Sabre by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 728,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Sabre in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,876,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Sabre by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 2,288,396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,559,000 after purchasing an additional 355,700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sabre by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 196,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 19,451 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Sabre by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 181,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 12,464 shares during the period.

SABR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

NASDAQ:SABR opened at $10.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.55. Sabre Co. has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $16.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 442.63% and a negative net margin of 83.81%. The firm had revenue of $419.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 405.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $250,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

