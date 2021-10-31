M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $9.07 Million in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 44,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,071,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 7.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 38.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 16,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.7% during the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 20,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 22.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 10.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,104,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,309,000 after purchasing an additional 104,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $609,476.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,575.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at $178,153,109.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,566 shares of company stock worth $46,356,841 over the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.91.

Shares of ECL opened at $222.22 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $231.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $220.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.25. The firm has a market cap of $63.57 billion, a PE ratio of 56.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

