M&G Investment Management Ltd. Takes $7.51 Million Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 66,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,511,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 867,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,815,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 145,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,388,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter valued at $213,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 46.1% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 150,547 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,974,000 after purchasing an additional 47,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 66.9% during the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $91.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.29. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.71 and a 1 year high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AEIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.33.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.