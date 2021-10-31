Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Blue Pool Management Ltd.

Blue Pool Management Ltd. increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150,291 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.4% of Blue Pool Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Blue Pool Management Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $40,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,824,958 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,868,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,303 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 178,824,616 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,161,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,459 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $33,314,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090,751 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 92,898,047 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,166,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,365,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,890,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,275 shares during the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Cowen upped their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price target (up from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.46.

Shares of MSFT opened at $331.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $300.47 and a 200 day moving average of $278.49. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.62 and a fifty-two week high of $332.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total transaction of $2,988,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.