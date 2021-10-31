Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,465 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 30,167 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 5.5% of Capital International Ltd. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $100,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,844,964 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $906,528,000 after purchasing an additional 38,723 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 405,372 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,575,000 after purchasing an additional 58,323 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 25,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 47,678 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 425,918 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $100,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Griffin Securities raised their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.46.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $331.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $300.47 and a 200 day moving average of $278.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.80. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $199.62 and a 1-year high of $332.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

