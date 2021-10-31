MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Price Target Raised to $871.00 at Canaccord Genuity

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $780.00 to $871.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. BTIG Research raised their target price on MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised MicroStrategy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $529.44.

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $715.06 on Friday. MicroStrategy has a 1-year low of $159.54 and a 1-year high of $1,315.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $668.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $622.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.50.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.74. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 16.59% and a negative net margin of 87.25%. The company had revenue of $127.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MicroStrategy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $643.08, for a total transaction of $6,430,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,430,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.27, for a total value of $647,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,850 shares of company stock valued at $25,491,385. Company insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $633,429,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 710,099 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $471,860,000 after purchasing an additional 23,263 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,969,000 after purchasing an additional 95,537 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,062,000 after purchasing an additional 17,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,389,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the period. 64.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

