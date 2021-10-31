Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. Purchases 22,100 Shares of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Stock

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 22,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $221,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Superior Industries International stock opened at $5.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 4.82. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $9.72.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $347.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.60 million. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 47.86%.

Separately, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Superior Industries International in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Superior Industries International by 57.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Industries International in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Industries International in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Superior Industries International in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Superior Industries International by 16.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. 40.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

