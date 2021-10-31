Mirror Protocol Market Cap Reaches $245.05 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 31st. In the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.15 or 0.00005114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $245.05 million and approximately $48.11 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirror Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00069917 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00073250 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.16 or 0.00104104 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,472.46 or 0.99744729 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,271.07 or 0.06930204 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00022854 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Coin Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirror Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirror Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.