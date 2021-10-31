Missfresh (NYSE:MF) Shares Gap Up to $3.73

Missfresh Limited (NYSE:MF)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.73, but opened at $3.91. Missfresh shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 6,450 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Missfresh in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.59 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Missfresh in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Missfresh in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Missfresh (NYSE:MF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($5.48) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $293.42 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MF. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Missfresh in the second quarter worth about $260,000. Overlook Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Missfresh during the second quarter worth approximately $15,354,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Missfresh during the second quarter worth approximately $779,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Missfresh during the second quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in Missfresh in the second quarter valued at approximately $865,000. Institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks.

