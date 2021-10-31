Mist (MIST) Trading 63% Higher Over Last Week

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded down 18.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Over the last week, Mist has traded 63% higher against the US dollar. Mist has a market cap of $7.27 million and $9.51 million worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mist coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00049205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.52 or 0.00222529 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00011826 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.57 or 0.00096892 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Mist

Mist (CRYPTO:MIST) is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Mist Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mist should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mist using one of the exchanges listed above.

