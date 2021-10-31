Mizuho Raises Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $360.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $342.46.

MSFT opened at $331.62 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.80. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $199.62 and a 1 year high of $332.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Microsoft by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Microsoft by 15.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 601,463 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $141,807,000 after purchasing an additional 82,681 shares during the period. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

