MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 487 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Woodward by 21.0% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,728,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,422,000 after purchasing an additional 299,683 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Woodward by 114.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after purchasing an additional 288,545 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Woodward by 63.6% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 735,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,427,000 after purchasing an additional 286,075 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Woodward by 1,302.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,454,000 after purchasing an additional 149,764 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Woodward by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,416,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $665,638,000 after acquiring an additional 81,001 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WWD opened at $112.95 on Friday. Woodward, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.06 and a fifty-two week high of $130.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.73.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.23). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $556.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 16.41%.

In other news, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $46,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David P. Hess bought 4,400 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $113.77 per share, for a total transaction of $500,588.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,588. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.43.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

