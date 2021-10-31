MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 73.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.5% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 9.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 4.1% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 2.2% during the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MHK shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $248.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.42.

NYSE MHK opened at $177.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.57. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $231.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

