MML Investors Services LLC Has $909,000 Stock Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 14.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 71,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 10,538 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 424,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,089,000 after purchasing an additional 39,235 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 457,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,563,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IONS opened at $31.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a current ratio of 7.62. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.01 and a 52-week high of $64.37. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 78.78% and a negative return on equity of 58.39%. The business had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IONS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.94.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

