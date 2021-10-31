MML Investors Services LLC Sells 1,273 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 32.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 134,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 42,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 22,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.26 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.46 and a 52 week high of $25.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.37.

