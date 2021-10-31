MML Investors Services LLC Sells 12,972 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,408 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 12,972 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,751 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $198,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,604 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock opened at $21.21 on Friday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.48 and a 1 year high of $21.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.80.

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

